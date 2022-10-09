Agartala: In what seems to be a significant step for the northeastern region, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh are all set to get Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal units to strengthen the war on drugs in the states having porous international borders with countries like Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The official announcement of these zones was made during Union Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with North East Chief Ministers and DGPs at Guwahati on Saturday, an official of the Tripura Police Department told EastMojo.

“A lot of issues related to the illicit drug trafficking and cultivation of illegal crops like opium and ganja were discussed during the meeting. The Union Home Minister informed the Chief Ministers and top cops of all the northeastern states to constitute NCB zones in three states in the first phase where narcotics cases are higher. The Guwahati NCB unit will be turned into regional headquarters,” the official added.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha stated earlier in the state assembly that the state is in talks with the Centre to form an NCB unit, considering the rise in cases related to drug trafficking and abuse among youth and teens.

The official said, “Apart from the operation side, measures will also be undertaken to bring people out of the clutches of the drug mafia. A lot of farmers are growing banned crops like ganja and opium for the extraction of narcotics. The Union Home Minister said that an inter-ministerial committee will be formed to study the pattern of cultivation and make recommendations for alternative crops that can replace ganja and opium. This will be highly beneficial for Tripura as people tend to grow ganja due to hefty labour wage and huge profit that comes in return after harvest.”

The official further added that the Home Minister had expressed grave concerns over the reports of rising cases of drug abuse in Tripura. ” The Union Minister has assured that all sorts of efforts will be undertaken to ensure that the drug malice could be uprooted from the northeastern region. Special emphasis has also been given to upgrade present forensic science laboratories with the best possible equipment to make it suitable to deal with drug-related forensic investigations,” the official added.

