Agartala: A 29-year-old lorry driver was found dead late on Thursday night at the bordering Rahimpur village in Sepahijala district.

The deceased, identified as Khairul Alam (29) alias Sabuj, was a lorry driver by profession. The spot from where his blood-soaked body was recovered is very close to the Bangladesh international border, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The dead body was found in ward number six of Rahimpur Gram Panchayat. The deceased person’s younger brother lodged an FIR with the Kalamchoura police station stating that unknown assailants had killed his brother. Accordingly, a case has been registered,” officer-in-charge of Kalamchoura police station Bishnu Pada Bhowmik said.

Khairul Alam’s body was found in ward number six of Rahimpur Gram Panchayat

Local sources said the deceased was accused in a drugs-related case and had returned from jail custody last month. He was arrested by police in connection with an NDPS case registered in Kamalpur police station under Dhalai district of Tripura. The trial related to the case is still underway in Dhalai Court.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was found lying on the side of the road. He reportedly had a deep injury on his head which was bleeding profusely. As the locals raised hue and cry, police and TSR personnel rushed to the spot. Border Security Force personnel also reached the spot.

The younger brother of the deceased, Rahmat Ali said, “My brother did not have any personal enmity. He was working for local contractor Farid Ali. He had distanced himself from any kind of illegal work after being caught by the police.”

Rahmat demanded that the perpetrators behind the crime be brought to justice. The deceased’s body was found close to gate number 168 of the international border.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Rehab center says inmate, 28, slipped & died; family cries foul

Trending Stories









