Agartala: In two separate judgements, two accused persons have been convicted on the charges of raping minor girls by two district courts of Tripura.

The first judgement was pronounced by Special Judge South Tripura District Court. The court found one Sugrib Tripura (27) guilty of rape and murder of minor siblings.

Tripura, a resident of Siddhinagar in Talitilla, has been convicted under section 06 of the POCSO act and sections 366, 376 (A & B), 302, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. A financial penalty of Rs 12,000 has also been imposed upon him.

According to the police, the convict had killed minor siblings Hriday Dey and Rita Dey of the Gabtali area under Puran Rajbari police station.

Taking advantage of their loneliness, he kidnapped the siblings and took them deep into the local forests, and raped the minor girl. After the incident, Sadhan Dey, father of the deceased minors, lodged an FIR with the PR Bari police station.

The incident took place on May 5, 2021. Sub Inspector Ujjwal Chowdhury investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet.

In a similar judgement, one Angajoy Mog of Brighurampara under Gandacherra police station has been convicted under section six of the POCSO Act and 376 of the Indian Penal Code. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Judge Dhalai District Court.

Police sources said convict Angajoy Mog tied the nuptial knot with Krafru Mog. For both of them, it was their second marriage. Krafru has a minor daughter from her previous marriage.

The convict had sexually exploited the minor girl repeatedly. The incident came to light when Krafru’s daughter became pregnant. Subsequently, a case was registered with the police, and the convict was arrested.

Another Nantu Debnath was convicted by Belonia District Court of domestic violence under IPC section 498 (A). He has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for two years and a penalty of Rs 20,000.

