Agartala: To cope with the growing demand in the domestic market, the Tripura government has started the cultivation of baby corn on an experimental basis.

Primarily, the baby corn is being grown on 50 hectares of land under the technical guidance of the State Agriculture Research Center based at Arundhati Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The main objective of the project is to promote and introduce comparatively profitable crops for the local farmers.

Officials said over the years this crop has earned immense popularity across the state due to its health benefits. “Today, Agartala is no less than a metro city where globally recognised restaurant and eatery chains are coming with their outlets. For a range of dishes, baby corn is a key component. At the same time, baby corn has a host of health benefits. It helps people get rid of lifestyle problems like obesity, constipation, and diseases like anaemia. Baby corn is rich in fibre and contains very little amount of calorie,” an official of the agriculture department said.

Agronomist Madhumita Chakraborty, who works in the state-run Agriculture Research Station, has been assigned as the nodal officer for the pilot project.

“Initially, 50-hectare land has been identified for baby corn farming in the state. Nearly, 40-hectare of land is under the Unakoti district of Tripura, while the rest of the 10 hectares area is in the Dhalai district. The cropland belongs to the farmers and for each hectare of land, the farmers get financial assistance of Rs 40,000,” said Chakraborty.

Chakraborty also informed EastMojo that in the agriculture station baby corn is being grown in a plot of 800 square metres. “The first phase of seed sowing was done on July 11 last. Later on July 18, the second phase of seed sowing was completed.”

“Finally, on July 25 seeds were sown for the third and conclusive phase. We are doing this to ascertain the right time for seed sowing, considering the agro-climatic conditions of the state. We have received a good harvest. Now harvesting of the third phase crops is underway,” she added.

According to Chakraborty, whether the production of this crop is suitable for the state’s agro-climatic condition or not could only be understood when the production of the crop will start on a large scale.

