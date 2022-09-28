Tripura: Ex-CM Biplab Deb takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Guwahati: Former chief minister of Tripura and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office to Biplab Deb.

Soon after the oath, Deb took to Twitter and wrote, “Took oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura today in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman & Hon’ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji. I will be serving as the voice of the people of Tripura in the upper House.”

“With everyone’s support and collective efforts, I will work earnestly for the welfare and development of Tripura,” he added.

The former Tripura CM also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “for giving the opportunity to represent my state”.

“My priority would be to speed up state’s development that began in 2018 under PM Modi’s leadership. I will follow up on development works for Tripura to speed them up,” Deb said.

Deb, who was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP on September 22, assured the people of the state that he would continue to work for them.

With his appointment, Deb becomes the second BJP Rajya Sabha member from Tripura. He succeeds Dr Manik Saha who stepped down from the post after being elected as the chief of BJP’s legislature party in the Tripura assembly.

