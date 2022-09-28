Left taught Tripura how to rig polls alleges CM Dr Manik Saha 

Agartala: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday mocked the Left jibe on him of being elected to assembly on account of rigged polls and alleged that it was the Left that taught “scientific rigging of polls.”

Addressing a rally for the hike in social pension from RS 700 to Rs 2,000 in front of Rabindra Centenary Hall, Agartala, Dr Saha said, “They have a good excuse now to hide their political bankruptcy. Whenever they fail to win elections, they make a peculiar argument. And what is the most common argument? Due to large-scale rigging, their voters couldn’t exercise their franchise. Before 2018, their cadres used to say if rigging is scientifically done it is accepted universally. To understand what the public wants, I would rather advise them to please visit a BJP party event.”

Slamming the Left, Dr Saha said, “Nowadays, they are harping on the topic of law and order. Everywhere they will keep repeating the same thing that the law and order situation has stooped to a new low in the state. Look, who are these people asking for law and order? For decades they did not follow the rule of law. All schools were turned into political clubs. Criminals and antisocial elements enjoyed their field days in the city and its peripheral areas. The situation was the same in all the district headquarters. And now they want law and order.”

According to Dr Saha, Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar’s attitude in the assembly after the Lathi Charge on 10,323 protesting teachers was giving an impression as if Lathi Charge is completely new for the state.

“He was repeatedly saying what is happening in the state. Where is the government’s role? I had to remind him that the Lathi Charge was not introduced by the BJP. Papain Saha was killed during protests. On several occasions, police used force to disperse protests by tear gas shelling and Lathi charge when he was the chief minister,” said Dr Saha.

Accusing the previous government of messing up the state’s finances, Dr Saha, said, “I want to remind the opposition once again, owing to their financial mismanagement, the present government is under a loan burden of Rs 13,000 crore. Nepotism in government services and policy blunders like 10,323 have ravaged the whole system. But, we are not shying away from our duties. We are working hard to make sure that everyone gets the deserved respect.”

The Chief Minister also termed the well-attended rally as a warning sign for Congress and CPIM.

“Despite the festive season, people are here in large numbers to participate in the rally. This shows how people are feeling relieved from the previous government. And, for the opposition, it is, indeed, a warning sign as the elections are drawing near very rapidly. More citizen-friendly decisions are in the pipeline that will be made public very shortly,” said Dr Saha.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who also addressed the rally, said, “BJP does not believe in any kind movement other than the movement of development. In the last four years, our workers did not harass people, government employees or businessmen for subscriptions for political events. We don’t do such cheap politics. We believe in equitable development irrespective of political colour.”

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “For the last 25 years, Tripura was infected by a Chinese virus called CPIM. In 2018, BJP came as an antidote. In 2023, we must ensure that this virus can’t infect the state again. This time, we have to neutralise it fully.”

All leaders have reiterated that all pending financial benefits would be provided to the employees at the right time.

