Agartala: Deputy Speaker Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday demanded a blanket ban on DJ systems mostly played during the Puja festivities, citing its adverse impact on maternity health and other health hazards.

Sen, a legislator from Dharmanagar in North Tripura District, described DJ systems as a “Demonic Machine” that has a range of bad effects.

“First of all, these systems are very harmful to expectant mothers. If a pregnant lady remains exposed to the sounds produced by DJ sets for a longer period, she is risking the life of the baby. The baby becomes susceptible to incurable hearing impairment,” he told the Assembly House at the end of the Question-Answer session in the first half.

He was ventilating his views in response to a starred question submitted by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on the unregulated use of loudspeakers during Puja days.

Barman sought to know about the number of Ganesh Pujas organised in Agartala city on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in his reply, said, “A total 36 number of Pujas were organised in Agartala city with due permission from the police department. For immersion as well, all the organizers applied for permission which was subsequently granted.”

Raising a point of clarification, Barman said, “The number of Ganesh Pujas is increasing day by day. On the day of immersion, the whole traffic management system of the city areas collapsed. Those who had been participating in the immersion procession were boozing in the open, playing loud music beyond the safe level creating problems for the pedestrians. When all these things were going on, the police played the role of mute spectator. This has to end. The Durga Puja festival is just a week away, I am urging you on behalf of the people of the AMC areas as well as the city to please ensure strict law and order watch so that such open violations of the set laws do not reoccur at the heart of the city”.

The lone Congress MLA also highlighted his concerns over the pollutants emitted by the bursting of crackers and noise pollution owing to loud music.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, however, lauded Barman for raising the issue in the state assembly. He said, “In some cases, we can’t do anything even if we want to take action. Sentiments of lakhs of people are associated with Durga Puja. I can only tell that efforts would be made to ensure foolproof security arrangements”.

