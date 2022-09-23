Tripura: Karbook BJP MLA resigns; likely to join TIPRA Motha

Agartala: Dealing a major blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial assembly elections early next year, Karbook BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura resigned from the state assembly on Friday.

Tripura, an indigenous MLA from Karbook assembly constituency, tendered his resignation physically to the speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ratan Chakraborty, as per norms.

“I hereby tender my resignation to the membership of 43 (ST) Karbook Constituency Assembly seat and request you to kindly accept my resignation,” reads his resignation letter.

Tripura was also accompanied by Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma and few a others while tendering his resignation.

While the reason for his resignation is not yet known, sources close to Tripura said he is likely to join TIPRA Motha soon.

Tripura is also one of the BJP legislators who spearheaded a rebellion against the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb under the leadership of former minister and incumbent Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

After Barman quit the BJP along with his close confidante and ex-MLA Asish Kumar Saha, the rift within the party fell calm.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that the state cabinet has revised the rule for retirement benefits of the state legislators. According to the provisions, the MLAs have to serve in office for 4.5 years to get the post retirement benefits. The mandatory term for Tripura is over now.

