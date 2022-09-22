Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister and senior politburo member Manik Sarkar came ‘under siege’ for hours in the Hapania local committee office of the CPIM as alleged BJP workers encircled the party office area, blocking entry and exit points. The incident took place around five kilometres from Agartala city.

However, the police took prompt action to handle the situation. The area was cleared by evening, ensuring a safe passage for Sarkar and other leaders locked in the party office. Protesting against the incident, hundreds of CPIM workers led by former Minister Manik Dey demonstrated in front of the police headquarters seeking immediate action against the perpetrators.

As the assembly elections are drawing nearer, violent face-offs, mainly between BJP and CPIM workers, are becoming a daily affair.

On Wednesday as well, 11 CPIM party workers were injured as alleged BJP workers launched unprovoked attacks on them while returning from a party event in the Chanban area of Udaipur. All the CPIM workers were admitted to Gomati district hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the CPIM workers sought permission to hold a protest rally as a part of their state-wide campaign but the police administration ascertaining the ground reality did not permit the rally.

“The CPIM party leaders were informed two days back that we can’t allow them for the rally as it could cause law and order breakdown in the area. The BJP also sought permission for a rally that was also cancelled for the same reasons. But, defying the police orders, workers of both parties gathered in the Hapania area which turned the situation volatile. Police and TSR personnel were immediately deployed in adequate numbers to evade any skirmish between the BJP and CPIM workers,” Additional Superintendent of Police West Tripura (rural) Anirban Das told EastMojo.

Das also said all CPIM workers had been given safe passage from the area with escorts. On the other hand, a rally led by senior CPIM leader and CITU President Manik Dey laid siege in front of the police headquarters seeking the safety and security of the Left leaders, including the Sarkar under siege in the Hapania party office.

“Our workers are being tormented, harassed and abused in front of the police force. The bus that was brought to ferry our workers out of the trouble area also came under attack. We are really concerned about the safety of our leaders and workers. The police must take prompt action to tackle the situation,” said Dey on the sidelines of the protests in front of police headquarters.

While addressing the party’s small rally in front of the party office, Sarkar said, “Supporters of ruling party wielding wooden clubs and lathis have staged blockades in several points. We are not frightened of their muscle powers. I will not leave the spot until and unless the police clear the road.”

