Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha of the Tripura government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) under the ‘Advancing North East’ project for career mentoring of students in 100 Vidyajyoti Schools at a programme held at Shiksha Bhawan in Agartala on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Chandni Chandran, state project director, Samgra Shiksha Tripura and SK Baruah, executive director, NEDFi.

“Team #AdvancingNorthEast signed an MoU with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Tripura for their Career Assistance of Students under the Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti School by Govt. of Tripura,” North Eastern Council (NEC) said in a tweet on Thursday.

‘Advancing North East’ is an initiative of NEC and NEDFi for mentoring the youths of the Northeast in terms of education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Under the collaboration, 200 teachers from 100 Vidyajyoti schools will be trained under the Advancing North East project as career mentors who will guide the students through a systematic approach. The initiative will ensure the availability of in-house support in the schools in terms of career mentoring and Advancing North East will act as a resource centre for them.

In the next year, the students of Tripura will be connected to the career ecosystem through career talks with various experts, entrance exam talks with toppers, entrepreneurship mindset development sessions and exposure to premier national level institutions such as IIT, IIM, NID, NIFT, NIT etc.

The event was also attended by Bimbisar Bhattacharjee, additional state project director, Samagra Shiksha, Tripura, Prithviraj Neog, team leader, Advancing North East project, Dinesh Kumar Lahoti, head career coach, Advancing North East project, Ranendra Roy Choudhury, branch manager, NEDFi Agartala branch and other senior officials of directorate of secondary education, Tripura.

