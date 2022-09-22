Agartala: Many devotees from Tripura dream of visiting the iconic Meenakshi Devi shrine in Madurai every year. This Durga Puja, however, the dream is to be fulfilled closer to home as Agartala city’s Bharat Ratna Sangha has based their Puja pandal theme on the Meenakshi Devi temple.

Bharat Ratna Sangha is known for its grand arrangements during Durga Puja. This year, too, the organizers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the devotees enjoy the festivities on a grand scale.

As Durga Puja days are around the corner, preparations are underway on a war footing with workers working overnight to give the marquee a final shape.

Chairman of the Durga Puja advisory committee for the club, Krishnapada Sarkar, said, “This year, the total budget of the Durga Puja pandal is Rs 35 lakhs. Like every year, the idol was made by clay artisan Jayanta Datta who is a resident of Agartala’s Jaynagar area. The pandal design has been done by renowned artist Manik Paul from Nabadwip.”

He said, “For the last two years, we could not organize our Puja with desired grandeur due to the Covid pandemic and its restrictions. The third wave may have passed, but still, we are taking all the precautions from our end.”

