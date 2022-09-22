Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was on Thursday elected as the new Rajya Sabha MP from the state.

All the 43 BJP-IPFT legislators cast their votes in favour of Deb, paving the way for him to become a member of the Upper House. The CPI(M) candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls Bhanu Lal Saha received 15 votes against its strength in the state assembly.

The 60-member state assembly now has a strength of 59 MLAs after the IPFT’s Brishaketu Debbarma was disqualified from the house under the charges of anti-party activities.

The lone Congress MLA abstained from casting his vote following the instructions of the Congress party. It was widely speculated that like the Presidential Elections, cross-voting may cause embarrassment for the ruling party but the saffron camp succeeded in giving an impression that all the party legislators are united.

BJP national spokesperson and the newly appointed in-charge for the Northeast region, Sambit Patra, and Central Observer (Prabhari) MP Mahesh Sharma, were also present in the state during the polls.

As soon as the results were announced formally, Deb took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

See more Gratitude to the BJP and IPFT MLAs of Tripura for electing me as a Rajya Sabha MP. Gratitude to PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, @BJP4India President Sri @JPNadda Ji & HM Sri @AmitShah for giving me this opportunity to represent Tripura in Rajya Sabha. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qYrEWduT1v — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 22, 2022

“I will try to work hard in the new responsibility bestowed upon me. In the parliament, I will always keep raising the issues pertaining to Tripura’s development. Tripura embarked on a development journey in 2018 under the PM’s guidance. I hope that I can continue this journey in collaboration with Tripura CM Manik Saha,” Deb told media persons shortly after the poll results were announced.

