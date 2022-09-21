Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar on Wednesday mocked the state government’s newly launched “good governance” campaign and slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly delivering “misrule” to every household.

“Today poor patient parties who seek government ambulance support are asked by the authorities to refill the fuel themselves. This is the model of so-called good governance people of Tripura have witnessed in the last 4.5 years”, claimed Sarkar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The senior politburo member also alleged that the rural health infrastructure that was developed due to the untiring efforts of the previous Left Front government was now running short of basics.

“The network of Primary Health Centers now acting as the healthcare delivery points grew when the Left was in power. We took the initiative to introduce indoor patient service in these rural hospitals by installing ten to twenty beds. This is how we kept working for the people living in the far-flung areas”, said Sarkar.

“All these hospitals are now in dire straits. Even in big hospitals, patient attendants are directed to procure needles, cotton and other necessary materials for surgeries and dressing from outside. When asked why? The authorities are saying that their supplies ran out. When patients are referred from small hospitals to big hospitals, the patients are advised to fill the fuel of the government ambulance. This was not the case when the Left was in power”, Sarkar claimed.

In the education sector, the former Chief Minister credited the Left government for dramatically increasing the literacy rate. “It was our government that brought the change and launched special campaigns to eradicate illiteracy. You can hardly find anyone who can’t write his name. We achieved a whopping 98 per cent literacy rate. The present government did not even try to carry forward the policy of literacy campaign”, he added.

Sarkar was speaking at a Left rally organized in front of Udaipur Town Hall. The CPIM has taken up a statewide campaign to mobilize people on the basic demands of the local areas. During the campaign, political rallies, street corners and rallies were being held in different parts of the state every day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Urging the people of the state to dislodge the BJP to restore a popular government, Sarkar said, “BJP and public welfare are opposite to each other. If anybody thinks that situation will improve under the BJP regime that would be a wrong idea. This government must go and people of the state have to be sensitized about the misrule of the state”.

Sarkar also alleged that all the money meant for public welfare under schemes like MGNREGA, TUEP or other development works is being embezzled by the ruling party leaders.

Also Read | Tripura: MHA to extend deadline for resettlement of Brus

Trending Stories









