Agartala: Two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were grievously injured after clashes broke out between supporters of the party and the opposition CPIM at Sabroom’s Bijoy Nagar Panchayat area under the South Tripura district.

“A total of five persons were injured in the clashes. Two of them had been referred to the GB Pant Hospital for better treatment while three persons were hospitalised in Sabroom hospital,” said SDPO Sabroom Swalpa Kumar Jamatia.

According to Jamatia, the police were informed of a clash that took place between CPIM and BJP supporters. “Accordingly, we rushed there to find out that some people were injured. Prompt action was initiated to control the situation,” Jamatia added.

He said the situation has been brought under control and peace was restored in the area. The BJP workers who had been referred to GB Pant Hospital for better treatment were identified as Prasenjit Debnath and Bidyut Debnath.

Reacting to the issue, senior CPIM leader and state secretary All India Krisak Sabha Pabitra Kar said, “It was the BJP workers who provoked our workers to indulge in violence. There was a small Krishak Sabha conference in the area and since morning our workers were busy with preparations. A group of miscreants first launched an attack in the morning leaving one of our workers injured. Our workers did not respond to the violent overtures and let the conference proceed further. But, the BJP workers again gathered and attacked our workers for the second time. Anticipating the imminent trouble our workers were well prepared for resistance. The attacks and counter-attacks resulted in a pitched battle between the workers of both parties leaving around five persons injured on both sides. Two of our workers are also hospitalised at Sabroom.”

While returning from the spot, the BJP workers allegedly ransacked the residence of one CPIM worker in the same area, Kar told EastMojo. BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee on hearing the information rushed to the GBP hospital to know about the health status of the injured BJP workers. Accusing the opposition CPIM of unprovoked attacks, Bhattacharjee said, “Two of our youth activists were attacked by the miscreants backed by the CPIM without any provocation. Our party workers were returning from a party event when the CPIM supporters launched the attacks. For advanced treatment, they had been shifted to GBP hospital Agartala. I am here to take note of their health status.”

When asked about the attacks, Bhattacharjee claimed his party is ready to fight back in the same language. “We have our youth and women activists prepared for retaliation, but we have faith in the law and order situation. FIRs are lodged with the Sabroom police station. I have talked to the superintendent of Police and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was also informed over the telephone. He has assured me that none of the perpetrators will be spared,” he added.

