Tripura police launches special drive to ensure theft free Durga Puja 

Agartala: Tripura Police launched a special drive to enable pandal hoppers to venture out of their homes without any concern. As a part of the drive, noted pick-pockets, history sheeters, thieves and burglars are being put on preventive arrests to build confidence among the fear-stricken city dwellers.

In the last couple of months, a series of daring thefts, burglaries and dacoities rocked Agartala city and people constituted community watchmen groups to guard their localities at night. It is also worthy to be mentioned here that the state police affected a major reshuffle in the lower-level officers given the apparent failure in combating such incidents. Speaking on the issue, newly appointed SDPO Sadar Ajay Kumar Das said, “We have identified some hideouts of the thieves and burglars. We are raiding these areas to pick them up. This drive has been launched to make sure that people can come out of their homes during Puja days without thinking much about their homes. Deploying additional security in the city areas shall yield no results if homes are not safe. We are now emphasising to keep the homes safe at least in the festive season.”

Das also informed EastMojo that requisition for forces for Durga Puja duty had been also sent to the higher authorities. “We have demanded 700 police and TSR personnel for Durga Puja duty. Sufficient forces will be deployed all over the city areas as major big-budget Puja pandals are here. Multi-layer security arrangements will be put in place with some reserve forces. If the theft menace is controlled, I feel, there will be no major law and order issue during the Puja days,” Das pointed out.

As many as 954 Pujas will be organised in the West Tripura district and the majority of the Big budget Puja pandals fall under the Sadar sub-division. After a gap of two years, Durga Puja celebrations have once again stumbled back to their grandeur. Several big-budget Puja marquees are being erected with markets drawing good footfalls of buyers as festive fervour grips the atmosphere.

