BL Santosh to visit Tripura a day after RS by-polls

Agartala: At a time the anti-BJP forces are regrouping to put up a stiff fight, BJP National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh will be arriving here in Tripura, a day after the Rajya Sabha by-elections scheduled on September 22.

Santosh will be accompanied by the newly-appointed central observer for Tripura Pradesh BJP and former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma. During the two-day state tour, the leaders will interact with the party’s MLAs, Ministers, Heads of different Morchas and the party core committee, a BJP source said on the condition of anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“BJP national President JP Nadda already sounded the poll bugle, and national leaders will visit frequently to check the progress and review the party’s organisational activities. Specific assignments have been distributed among party workers so that the election campaign becomes smooth and effective. Santosh, during his stay in Tripura, will review the party’s present situation and based on the conclusion he draws, a blueprint for the election strategy will be prepared,” said the party source.

On being contacted, Tripura BJP General Secretary Tinku Roy said, “So far we are informed, Santosh Ji will arrive on September 23 and leave for New Delhi on the next evening flight. He will chair several crucial meetings related to the party’s organisation groundwork.”

Roy also informed that former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP’s Rajya Sabha nominee for the by-polls scheduled on September 22, will return from Haryana a day before the elections.

“Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has convened a meeting of all the party legislators on September 21 evening at his official residence. The former CM will attend the meeting as well. The customary meeting is hosted by the chief of the legislature party a day before the elections to strategise for the Rajya Sabha polls,” said Roy.

Meanwhile, insiders in the party said chances of cross-voting are very high in the Rajya Sabha polls, given the experience of Presidential Elections. Santosh’s visit coinciding with the Rajya Sabha elections once again fanned the speculations of a rejig in the party rank and file aiming at better results.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Newly-appointed Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee is also toiling hard to unite the party. Sources said Bhattacharjee has been personally meeting the party workers who have willingly distanced themselves from the organisation. Olive branches are extended to bring the resenting party workers back into the force, sources in the BJP added.

Also read | Tripura: Will IPFT’s Brishaketu Debbarma lose MLA status?

Trending Stories









