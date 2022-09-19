Agartala: Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty on Monday stated that sitting Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Brishaketu Debbarma is likely to lose his membership in the state assembly on charges of anti-party activities.

Debbarma, a legislator from Shimna assembly constituency, had severed ties with the junior ally in the BJP-IPFT combine to join the TIPRA Motha last year. Since then, he had been openly attending party events of TIPRA and taking part in campaigns.

“Hearing on the matter was closed today and we have nothing in favour of the IPFT legislator. He had been repeatedly summoned to appear in person, which he avoided. The lawyer of IPFT supremo NC Debbarma has submitted all the documents and evidence against the MLA. He had not only violated the party whip during the last Rajya Sabha elections but also breached the constitution of the party. The final decision has been taken in this regard, which will be communicated to all soon. I would say there is nothing in favour of the IPFT MLA,” said Chakraborty.

On being asked what could be the possible judgment, he said, “The judgment needs to be drafted taking all the legal technicalities into consideration, otherwise, it could be challenged in the court. All the issues regarding the case have been examined and accordingly, the final order will be drafted soon.”

Detailing the case, Chakraborty said, “Debbarma sent a resignation letter last year. But later he informed his party that he did not join any political party. All the communication that took place between the MLA and his party had been submitted. The respondent was asked to remain present for the hearing physically but he did not comply with the order. Accordingly, the order will be passed soon.”

He said the Election Commission will be informed after the judgment.

