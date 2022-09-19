Agartala: Deputy Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly and senior lawmaker Biswa Bandhu Sen has drawn severe criticism from the Power Engineers’ Association for his alleged ‘defamatory’ and ‘insulting’ remarks against a section of engineers during an event.

The state’s biggest body of power engineers on Sunday issued a statement condemning the alleged ‘defamatory’ remarks made by Sen.

Sen, last Wednesday, accused some engineers of being involved in conspiracies to defame the government and also warned them of dire consequences after the 2023 state Assembly elections. Engineers posted in the Public Works Department (PWD) and Power department were at the receiving end of his verbal blows.

“A section of the engineers have been actively working to tarnish the image of the government before the public. Such conspiring effort will ultimately be foiled, and after the 2023 assembly elections, strict punitive measures will be taken,” said Sen.

He also used some aggressive words while expressing his resentment. The matter, however, was not accepted by the engineer bodies.

In its statement, the Power Engineers’ Association said, “The words used by Deputy Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen sharply contradict what Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said during the Engineers’ Day celebrations on September 15. Both the senior members of the state cabinet recognised the contribution of engineers in infrastructure development. All the big projects ranging from PM’s dream lighthouse project, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujwala Yojana, etc are being implemented by the engineers on the ground. They have appreciated our work.”

The statement added: “We are bringing the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister for their intervention. We demand that he take back his words and seek an apology in public for his extremely insulting words.”

Describing Sen’s remark as a ‘mental hurt’ for all the engineers working in public and private institutions, the statement said that even engineering students have reacted sharply to his observations regarding the engineering professionals.

