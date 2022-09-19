Agartala: To give a grand platform and encourage the numerous boutiques and indigenous artisans of the region, the Rignai Fashion Clan is organising Tripura Fashion Week on September 24.

Announcing the forthcoming event on Sunday, organisers of the Tripura Fashion Week said that the initiative will give a platform to the various boutiques and artisans of Tripura by highlighting their work, and showcasing their creativity, which reflects the social, cultural, and traditional aspects of the state.

“The event will give a grand platform to the numerous indigenous designers of Tripura, who will be given access to newer markets and networking opportunities through this platform,” said Rakhi Debbarma, CEO, Tripura Fashion Week.

The week-long event will give a boost to the artisan movement, giving a platform to local designers and artisans, by providing networking alliances with partners and markets locally, and within the country as a whole.

“It is all about encouraging and bringing out talented artisans and boutiques of Tripura to showcase their collections through fashion. We are glad that we are getting the opportunity to create something different, while contributing something new to the fashion world,” Debbarma added.

Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of the North East India Fashion Week, to be held in Guwahati.

“Soon, we will announce the date of the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week, which will be held in Guwahati. Selected designers and weavers who participated at Arunachal Fashion Week, Tripura Fashion Week, and Nagaland Fashion Week will get the chance to showcase their collection during the North East India Fashion Week in Guwahati,” said fashion designer and founder of Yana in Style, Yana Ngoba.

Ngoba is also showcasing her collection, “Colours of Northeast” at the fashion week in Tripura.

Tripura Fashion Week tries to bring out the different skills, qualities, and various work initiated by women, aiming at promoting women empowerment in the state.

Designers will have stalls at the event venue to exhibit their products for promotion, publicity, as well as for sale. “This will ensure optimum exposure and networking opportunities during the event,” she added.

