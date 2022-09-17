Tripura to have five new colleges: Minister

Agartala: Five new degree colleges including one English medium would be opened in Tripura during the upcoming academic session, a senior minister said on Friday.

Out of five colleges, three will be government-run while two including a Law college will be opened by private initiative.

Currently, the state has 22 general degree colleges.

In order to ease the burden on the existing colleges, the government has decided to open three degree colleges at Old Agartala and Old DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) (English medium) in West Tripura district and Panisagar in Unakto district, state’s education minister Ratan Lal Nath told media here.

He said a West Bengal-based society will set up Law College at Jirania in West Tripura district and a Degree College in Gomati district’s Kakraban area.

Tripura Central University has already granted affiliation to all the five degree colleges including the two private colleges, he said adding the authority is waiting for approval from Bar Council of Tripura for opening the Law College.

Asserting that the government doesn’t want XII-passed students to be left in the lurch for want of sufficient colleges, Nath said steps have been taken to address the shortage of teaching staff in the proposed three government run colleges.

Altogether 38 Assistant Professors have already been appointed, while 40 more will be recruited shortly. Besides, the government plans to hire around 300 guest lecturers to run the colleges in an effective way , he said.

Nath added the government plans to regularise the services of ‘college teachers’ who are engaged in degree colleges for long years and have required qualification.

On the fate of 10,323 teachers who have often hit the streets seeking appointment, the minister said, The issue of 10,323 teachers is a settled issue I don’t want to comment further on it , he said. The 10,323 teachers lost their jobs as the Supreme Court declared the entire recruitment process illegal and unconstitutional in March, 2017.

