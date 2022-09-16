Agartala: The displaced Bru migrants, who are being given permanent resettlement in Tripura, will be exercising their right to vote in the Tripura Assembly elections scheduled next year, an official of the State Election Department said.

“Electronic photo identity cards (EPIC) are being provided to the Bru migrants based on their location. Before the 2023 Assembly elections, all the Bru families will get voter ID cards necessary to get incorporated in the final electoral rolls,” official told EastMojo on the condition of anonymity.

A total of 5,478 displaced Bru families are being resettled in 12 selected locations spread across all the eight districts of Tripura. In the Kanchanpur sub-division alone, 567 Bru families have been resettled. Among them, 678 people have already received the EPIC card.

According to sources in the Kanchanpur SDM office, 60% of the Bru families have also received the benefits of the resettlement package. The process is underway for the rest of the eligible families.

The resettlement process, however, also drew an angry response from local communities in several parts of the state. Recently, massive protests broke out at Santirbazar, under South Tripura district, against the Bru resettlement. In Kanchanpur sub-division of the North Tripura district, Mizo Convention and Nagarik Suraksha Mancha (NSM) have been protesting against the Bru resettlement in the area.

Irate locals of Durpa Bari ADC Village, under South Tripura district of Santirbazar, did not allow officials to enter their village for Bru resettlement. Sources said 30 hectares of land had been selected for resettlement in the ADC village. As the locals came to know about the development, they flagged their objections before the local magistrate.

Locals feel the scope of employment for them would shrink even further as the communities are largely dependent on forest resources for sustenance.

