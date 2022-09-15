Agartala: The Tripura Cabinet has approved the proposal for setting up an organic certification agency under the aegis of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

The agency will be named Tripura State Organic Product Certification Agency (TSOPCA), Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Prime Minister Modi has a dream to transform the Northeast as a hub of organic agricultural products. Our neighbour Sikkim has already achieved organic certification as a state. Similarly, the rest of the Northeastern states are progressing towards that goal. Tripura being one of the states has also expanded its area of organic cultivation. We used to have 2,000 hectares of area under organic cultivation. The government has set the goal to expand organic cultivation in an area of 21,000 hectares,” Chowdhury said.

According to the minister, the agency will be responsible for all technological interventions related to organic cultivation.

“All kinds of information, technical guidance and development pertaining to the organic cultivation will be on the shoulders of the agency,” he said.

Chowdhury further said the revenue department has decided to give allotment to as many as 52 families who had lost their homes owing to the new Integrated Check Post, which is coming up at Sabroom.

“The state cabinet has approved the proposal of providing 2.08 acres of land to these landless families in different parts of the Sabroom revenue circle,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state government has also extended the holiday window for Durga Puja.

“Earlier four days of Durga Puja were considered to be holidays and Laxmi Puja was a restricted holiday. Now, an additional five days have been added to the Puja holiday window. So, from October 2 to October 9, all nine days will be considered as the puja holiday window,” said Chowdhury.

The minister said a number of important decisions have been taken as part of the good governance campaign to be launched on September 17 next and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will make the formal announcement on that day.

Also read | Swiss pharma launches initiative to prevent maternal deaths in India

Trending Stories









