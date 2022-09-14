Tripura: Survey for second Indo-Bangla Railway link complete

Agartala: The survey work for the second Indo-Bangla railway link that will connect two historical bordering towns—Belonia (South Tripura) in India and Bangladesh’s Feni has been forwarded to the Railway Board for necessary clearance, a top official of North East Frontier Railway said.

“The development came after NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta, who is in Tripura for ground inspection of the ongoing railway projects, met Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at the Agartala railway station and discussed a range of issues related to the new railway infrastructure to be built here in Agartala. The GM informed the Chief Minister that the second Indo-Bangla railway link through Tripura is also placed before the higher authorities for approval. Gupta said several efforts are being undertaken by the NFR to transform Agartala railway station into a world-class facility that will have food courts, cafeteria, shopping marts etc.,” the source said.

On the Indo-Bangla railway connectivity, he said, “During the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha urged the NFR authorities for speedy completion of Agartala-Akhaura railway connectivity. In response, the NFR GM told the Chief Minister that the works are in full swing and temporary halts in some parts ended recently. In all sectors, works have resumed and the Bangladesh authorities are also requested through appropriate channels of dialogue to fast-track the work.”

Apart from that, CM Dr Saha also sought to know about the progress of other regional projects supervised by North East Frontier Railway.

“Discussions took place regarding the introduction of double-lane railway tracks in the Lumding-Agartala route. The electrification process for the Agartala-Sabroom route has also been launched. Besides, the extension of railway tracks till Sabroom integrated Check Post also came up for discussion,” said the top official.

