Agartala: Tripura CPIM and Congress warned the state police administration of an unprecedented law and order situation if the increasing attacks on the opposition party workers aren’t controlled.

With state elections on the horizon, violent political confrontations between the ruling BJP and opposition parties: the Congress and CPIM are becoming increasingly common. In two separate incidents, a CPIM rally was attempted to be disrupted allegedly by BJP workers at Khayerpur, while in Bishramganj under the Sepahijala district, miscreants believed to be backed by BJP vandalized several vehicles belonging to Congress workers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The police also arrested Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress President Rakhu Das late on Tuesday night. A video shared by the Congress party showed Das being dragged by the police personnel to the police van. He, along with two of his party workers, was kept in police custody at the Bishramganj police station and produced before the Court on Wednesday. A team of Congress lawyers led by AICC National Secretary Szaritha Laitphlang and former MLA Asish Saha rushed to Bishalgarh court.

See more Look at @Tripura_Police under the influence of @BJP4Tripura govt arresting @iyctripura president @RakhuDasTPYC without an explanation when @INCTripura are the victims we are being treated as culprits.Shame @Tripura_Police you dishonour your uniform & your path. @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/2JKITM0QFv — Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (@iyctripura) September 13, 2022

Speaking to EastMojo over the phone, Das alleged that the police did not take any steps to prevent the BJP supporters who gheraoed our party office and got indulged in massive vandalism. “The SDPO of Bishalgarh is the former OSD, security, of the Deputy Chief Minister. He is following the instructions of his previous protectee to harass all of us. We have repeatedly contacted him to disperse the BJP supporters gathered in front of our training venue but he kept ignoring our requests. Late in the night, he arrested three of us and invoked charges under IPC Sections 147, 148, 149, 353 etc for rioting and causing a law and order breach. Instead of running after the people who are trampling the democratic rights, the cops are hyperactive in taking action at the instance of political bosses,” Das claimed.

CPIM state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury also cautioned the police force to not let the situation turn so bad that people start retaliating against the attacks. Chowdhury was speaking to media persons hours after a pre-scheduled rally of the party had been stopped by the police citing law and order issues. “The BJP supporters, holding cylindrical bamboo pieces and clubs, assembled a short distance from the venue of our party event. They used slingshots, abusive words and whatnot to provoke us but we did not let our party workers break the peace. There could be hardly 70 to 80 BJP workers shouting slogans at the Khayerpur motor stand, and we have around one thousand workers present in the party meeting. Our party workers could have easily overpowered them if we allowed them to indulge in violence, but we did not lose our cool,” claimed Chowdhury.

The CPIM state secretary added, “Due to the inclement weather and the tension building up due to the threats and intimidation from the BJP workers, we cut short the route of our rally and within 100 meters from the house of former MLA Pabitra Kar, we ended our rally. The huge police, TSR and CRPF troops deployed in the area to maintain law and order played the role of silent bystanders. Instead of controlling the provoking attempts, they advised us to end our program. Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar wasted no time and took up the issue with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for action. Superintendent of Police West Tripura and local SDPO were informed a week before our event but still they failed to arrange sufficient security. One Daroga Debbarma, who was not even a part of our rally, was brutally thrashed by the BJP goons. His right hand is fractured we came to know”.

Chowdhury warned the police and civil administration to go for self-introspection and rectify their mistakes, otherwise, the CPIM workers would be compelled to retaliate in the same language.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is high time for the Police to understand that people have already started coming out of homes and if such fascist attacks are not stopped, there would be equal and opposite reactions from all sides,” Chowdhury warned.

He also claimed that several CPIM workers were falsely implicated in cases lodged by BJP workers while specks of dust are accumulating on the files of cased lodged by CPIM against violence.

Also read | Tripura: TMC demands probe into photo of bikes with UP number plates

Trending Stories









