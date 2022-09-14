Tripura CM discusses railway projects with NFR GM

Agatala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a meeting with General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Anshul Gupta, discussed augmenting train services and infrastructure development work in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Saha said progress of various projects, including completion of Agartala-Akhaura rail connectivity, also came up for discussion on Tuesday.

Senior railway officials were also present at the meeting.

Work sites of the ongoing Agartala-Akhaura international rail connectivity project were inspected by GM/NFR Anshul Gupta to check progress. This project once completed will further boost the people-to-people contact between India and Bangladesh through railways , the NFR said in a Facebook post.

The 10-km Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) railway project, commonly known as Indo-Bangla railway link, is expected to be completed by March 2023, a senior railway official said.

Construction works at Nischintapur, corridor of Indo-Bangla rail link, have been completed. Even sub construction of the elevated corridor has been done but work on the Bangladesh side is tardy leading to delay in execution of the project , he said.

Earlier, Gupta visited Sabroom railway station at the southernmost end of Tripura bordering Bangladesh.

