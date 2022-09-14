Agartala: Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), a breakaway Congress faction that snapped ties with the grand old party after Birajit Sinha was re-appointed as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress, on Wednesday got partially merged into the Trinamool Congress.

Senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev and Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee welcomed the newcomers to the party at TMC state headquarters.

TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said, “The whole team of Tripura Democratic Front under the leadership of its president Pujan Biswas, has joined the Trinamool Congress today. The party leaders have shown faith in the development model of the Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee. Our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are very serious about Tripura. And, I hope the arrival of Pujan Biswas will give new strength to the party.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev said, “The Trinamool Congress in Tripura has entered the battlefield with full confidence. We are not retreating from here. The people of the state want a change, they are helplessly trying to draw an end to this anti-people governance, and we are saying the best alternative for Tripura is the Bengal model of governance. Our fight is against a communal power that cares little about democratic values.”

Pujan Biswas, who has been considered to be a close confidante of TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, stitched an alliance with the TIPRA after floating TIPRA. However, the understanding did not work well and now, Biswas with his whole team have joined the Trinamool.

Speaking to media persons, Biswas said, “Mamata Banerjee is the fierce face of opposition before BJP. We saw that the BJP left no stone unturned to wrest power in Bengal, but Mamata Banerjee and her party bounced back to power. On the contrary, in Tripura, there is no opposition right now. I hope the whole opposition needs to get united under one single roof to fight the BJP and the TMC is the best platform as I understand.”

According to party sources, a total of 450 families have joined the TMC under the leadership of Biswas. However, a minor faction of the TDF is still active. “Senior party leaders like former MLA Tapas Dey and ex-PCC President Pijush Kanti Biswas did not join the TMC. The whole advisory committee is still active with the TDF,” Biswas added.

