Agartala: All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev on Tuesday demanded an impartial investigation into photos of motorcycles bearing registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly being brought into the state just a few months ahead of the assembly election in Tripura.

“It is a matter of pity that Tripura has always hit the headlines mostly because of political violence. Given the past experience with the notorious motorcycle squad (Bike Bahini) that keeps threatening and attacking opposition party workers, an impartial inquiry is needed on the matter,” Dev said.

“I have written a letter to the DGP Tripura police requesting him to take proper action in this regard. Through social media posts, we have come across photographs of motorcycles being brought to Tripura. The police must find out why these motorcycles are being brought just five months ahead of the elections,” she added.

In the letter that is accessed by EastMojo, Dev expressed her apprehensions regarding misuse of the motorcycles during the ensuing elections and wrote: “I am writing to you to bring to your notice that to the best of my information several motor-cycles (2 wheelers) are being purchased by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and brought into the state of Tripura. These motorcycles have Uttar Pradesh registration plates and I have apprehension that given the past record of political violence in the state of Tripura, the motorcycles may well be misused in the coming days as the assembly elections are round the corner.”

Dev also urged the top cop to maintain the law and order situation in the state. “In the past also, the notorious bike Bahinis had created havoc in Tripura by attacking opposition parties. In fact, TMC had to move the court to ask that law and order be maintained during elections. I am enclosing some photographs of the motorcycles that I think have arrived in Tripura. Please verify the same. I request you to investigate the matter,” she said.

Dev also referred to the recently published NCRB data that showed Tripura is worst affected by political violence among the Northeastern states.

“Please note that much to my dismay and as reported by the media, the workers and leaders of the opposition parties are continuously under attack from the BJP. This is unfortunate that the law and order situation of the state of Tripura has been reflected in the 2020-21 NCRB report as a state with the highest number of cases of political violence. I will be grateful if you take appropriate action to ensure that peace is maintained,” the letter concludes.

Dev also slammed the BJP government for its failure in providing quality education in schools. “The Tripura government has failed miserably to create appropriate infrastructure for the education in the schools. They have launched the Vidyajyoti scheme with promises but in reality, all these schools are suffering from teacher shortages. The government is less bothered about education as it is busy procuring motorcycles to misguide the youth,” she alleged.

