Tripura: SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC poll in TTAADC

Agartala: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Tripura has initiated the process to prepare the final electoral rolls for conducting elections to village committees (VCs) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The VC elections are considered important as Assembly elections are due in the state next year. The elections were scheduled to take place by March 3, last year but could not be held due to the Covid pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tribal council has 587 Village Committees which are similar to gram panchayats and 68 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area 10,491 square km falls under the autonomous district council.

In July, the High Court of Tripura, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), asked the state election panel to complete the VC elections by the first week of November.

The draft publication of the electoral rolls will be published on September 16 while filing of claims and objections will be allowed from September 16 to 22, said a senior poll official on Tuesday.

The claims and objections will be disposed of by September 26 and final rolls are scheduled to be published on September 30 to pave the way for holding VC elections.

“The electoral rolls for the Village Committee constituencies shall be based on the photo electoral rolls of the State Assembly constituencies for the time being in force”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tipra Motha, the ruling party in the tribal council has been seeking elections to Village Committees at the earliest.

Also read | 174 human trafficking cases in Assam since May 2021: Himanta

Trending Stories









