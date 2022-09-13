Agartala: In a classic example of political adversaries turning friends, elected members of the CPI-M and Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to each other for constituting a Panchayat body in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

Sreenathpur Gram Panchayat, which is under the Kailashahar subdivision, turned out to be a show stealer amid the high-pitch political developments in the poll-bound state.

According to local sources, after months of stalemate, elected members of the CPI-M extended their support to BJP’s panchayat chief (Pradhan)-elect Inuch Ali, taking all the other members by surprise.

However, the election of the deputy chief was deferred as votes got equally divided between two camps.

Gouranagar Rameshwar Chakraborty, Block Development Officer, said, “Since the votes are equally divided between two contenders for the post, the election of deputy chief (Upa Pradhan) has been deferred. Inuch Ali has been officially declared as the new panchayat chief (Pradhan) as the majority of the elected members voted in his favour.”

It may be mentioned here that it was for the third time that the panchayat body was reconstituted after the elections in 2019, a year after the BJP wrest power in Tripura. After the election results were out, none of the contesting parties could cross the magic figure in the 13-member panchayat body.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with six seats, while Congress and CPI-M bagged two and five seats respectively. The CPI-M and Congress then came to an understanding and constituted the Panchayat Board. But within months, the understanding started to melt down. The growing mistrust among the colleagues led to no confidence notice and the body was dissolved.

Later, the Congress and BJP came under the same roof to form the board but the body could not sustain for long and the body was dissolved again.

For the last three months, the members were trying to constitute the body with the support of each other. Finally, on Monday, the officials declared the date for the election of the chief and deputy chief of the body. All the CPI-M members and BJP members unanimously elected Inuch Ali as the new chief of the panchayat, disregarding their ideological differences.

However, members were found to be divided in electing the deputy chief. Two Congress members, however, abstained from participating in the voting process, terming the understanding as the most disgraceful one.

Congress District President Md Badrujjaman said, “It would be ethically wrong if we support the BJP in any way given the fact that we are fighting against the BJP across the country. The CPI-M members have breached the trust of their higher leadership and thus our members did not remain present in the voting.”

