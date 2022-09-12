Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday urged the party workers to intensify political works across the state with the aim to bring BJP back to power with a triumphant majority in the next assembly elections.

Exuding confidence, Deb hoped that BJP would retain power with bigger margins of seats in both Haryana and Tripura.

Deb was speaking to media persons shortly after filing his nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant after incumbent CM Dr Manik Saha resigned from the upper House after being sworn in as Deb’s successor.

Deb submitted his papers to the returning officer Suithuifru Mog in presence of CM Saha, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, among other senior leaders

“Apart from being nominated for Rajya Sabha, the party’s central leadership has also bestowed me with the responsibility to look after Haryana as a Prabhari (Central Observer). I will now work in both states and hopefully, I will stay 15 days in each of the states every month to oversee the organizational functioning. I am also very grateful to the people of Tripura for giving me the opportunity to work here,” Deb said.

Speaking about the 2023 assembly elections, Deb called upon the party workers to ensure BJP’s victory with double the seats it won in the 2018 assembly elections.

“The government drafted a vision 2047 document and I feel the present government will achieve the goals set in the document. I hope the government under the leadership of CM Saha will keep on working to carry forward PM Modi’s vision of development,” he said.

“I started working in Tripura in the year 2015. In the ensuing elections as well, I will work to strengthen the party and the organization. I am appealing to all the party workers and leaders to start working from now,” he said.

Deb also extended his sincere thanks to PM Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Deputy CM Dev Varma, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, MP Rebati Tripura and his former colleagues of the state cabinet.

Deb will be taking on left-front candidate Bhanu Lal Saha, a sitting MLA and former finance minister.

