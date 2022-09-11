CPI(M) trying to divide tribals from others for political gain: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday accused the CPI(M) of trying to create a division among tribal and non-tribal people to get political mileage.

Alleging that former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar fomented violence, Saha said his party will ensure peace and prosperity of the state.

During a party programme, Sarkar had on Friday said, “Clear the road if comrades are prevented on the streets. You have batons. I don’t need to say how you use these…”

“The Left party has been trying to divide tribal and non-tribal people to get political mileage. It has been doing this since 1978. CPI(M) leaders have a tradition of creating terror wherever they ruled,” Saha said while addressing a programme organised by the BJP in Gomati district’s Kakraban area.

Over 300 CPI(M) activists switched over to the saffron camp during the event.

BJP leaders will soon meet the people whose houses were either torched or attacked by the CPI(M) goons during the Left Front regime, Saha said.

This initiative will be taken up to make people aware of the fact that “how the Left party had created terror to capture power”, he said.

The CM asserted that the BJP will form the next government by winning “the maximum number of seats” in the upcoming assembly elections, due in 2023.

“Based on our performance, we will win the maximum number of seats in the 60-member assembly in the 2023 elections,” he said.

The ruling BJP has 36 MLAs in the assembly while its ally IPFT has eight. The CPI(M) has 15 members in the House and the Congress has one legislator.

Saha also said BJP workers are “all set to reach out to the people with the government’s performance in 100 days since he became the chief minister.

“We will meet the people to inform them about what we have done for them in the last 100 days. In this exercise, we will cover the entire state by December,” he said.

Saha also urged local leaders to accept his party’s decision on candidate for the Kakraban constituency in the next year’s assembly elections.

“The party leaders and workers must accept whoever is given a ticket for the Kakraban constituency,” Saha said.

The BJP lost the seat to the CPI(M) in the last assembly elections.

