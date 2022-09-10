Tripura: Biplab Deb is BJP's central observer for Haryana, RS nominee

Agartala: Putting all speculations to rest, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been finally nominated as the BJP’s candidate for Rajya Sabha in the ensuing by-polls.

The only Rajya Sabha seat of Tripura fell vacant after former MP Dr Manik Saha was appointed the Chief Minister in a surprise political turnaround in the state. Saha had to resign from the post of Rajya Sabha MP to be sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of the state.

The sudden and big changes on top, undoubtedly, created a ripple effect within the party even as Deb awaited specific assignments from the party high command over the last two months.

Biplab Deb’s wait came to an end on Friday when he was appointed the central observer for BJP Haryana. Then, late on Friday night, Deb’s name was also approved by the BJP high command as nominee for the Rajya Sabha by-elections.

“Gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, BJP4India President Shri J.P.Nadda Ji & Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people,” Deb wrote on social media while sharing the undersigned official announcement from BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Deb has been pitted against Left Front candidate and former Finance Minister Bhanu Lal Saha. Meanwhile, Vinod Sonkar, BJP’s central observer for Tripura BJP, has also been replaced by Dr Mahesh Sharma, reportedly over his failure to strike a balance within the party.

Sonkar was given charge when the party was undergoing a turbulent time in the form of a rebellion led by former minister Sudip Roy Barman. As time passed, the rebellion melted down and Barman, along with his trusted friend Asish Saha, defected to the grand old party. In fact, Barman’s defection cost the party an assembly seat—6-Agartala in the assembly by-polls held recently. And, in terms of numbers, it was a blow that BJP cannot deny.

It is to be seen how Mahesh Sharma discharges his duties ahead of the polls.

