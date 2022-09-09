Agartala: Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday said the Tripura campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) will start operations from October 31.

In the first phase, the special campus will offer four short-term courses. Nazrul Kalakshetra has been selected as the site for the campus, the minister said.

The development came shortly after the minister and the department’s secretary Pradip Kumar Chakraborty paid a visit to SRFTI’s main campus. During their visit on September 5, the delegation from Tripura met the Director and Registrar of the coveted institute.

“We have discussed all the issues related to the Tripura campus of SRFTI. The state government has already sanctioned Rs 5.75 crore as a committed expenditure from the state budget to set up the film institute. Out of the total sanctioned money, Rs 1.10 crore had already been released and work orders under PWD Department were issued for the engineering intervention required in the building. Agartala Municipal Corporation has been requested to clean the building that will be transformed into an institute. Sound management, lighting and other necessary gadgets will be installed as per the recommendations made by the SRFTI officials”, the minister added.

Putting light on the academic part, he said, a total of four short-term courses will be introduced in the institute. The courses are four week-long Film Appreciation course, an Eight-week long screen acting course, and Production Management and Anchoring or News Reading.

Admission notification will be out on September 20 while interested candidates can apply for the courses till October 20. “Scrutiny of the applications will continue till October 30,” the minister he added.

“There will be no extra fee charged other than the registration fee. The SRFTI will source faculty members for short-term courses. Soon, an MoU will be signed between the SRFTI and ICA department of Tripura after the modalities are set,” Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Pradip Chakraborty said.

