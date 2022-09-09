Agartala: A Bangladeshi national succumbed to injuries he apparently suffered because of physical assaults along the India-Bangladesh international border on Thursday near Tripura’s Rahimpur area under Boxanagar sub-division.

Rahimpur is a border village of Sepahijala district located close to Bangladesh’s Shashidal.

Locals of Rahimpur village first noticed the man, who was later identified as one Tushar Miah, lying in the no man’s land close to zero line in the wee hours of Thursday. Miah was reportedly severely injured and could hardly move.

Villagers from Bangladesh’s Shahidal and India’s Rahimpur gathered close to pillar number 2085 and border gate number 166 and brought the matter to the notice of border guarding forces on both sides.

Soon thereafter, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) personnel convened a flag meeting to ascertain the identity of the injured person. His photographs were circulated among the local villagers but after much effort his identity remained a mystery.

The man was denied treatment from either side before a woman, identified as Asma Begum, reached the spot and identified him.

According to available information, the woman came to Rahimpur after she saw the photographs of Tushar for identification on social media platforms. She revealed that the injured person was her nephew who went missing two days ago.

Tushar originally hails from Noyaga village under Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.

A local source said, “He was roughed up by some people who left him there to die. The people responsible for this are yet to be identified. When both the forces were busy tracing his identity, Tushar succumbed to the injuries he suffered due to the assaults.”

After his identity was confirmed, the BGB took over the custody of the mortal remains and later handed over the body to Asma Begum. BGB’s Shahidal camp Nayeb Subedar Abdul Khalek and commandant 150 battalion BSF Akhilesh Kumar were present at the border till the body was identified.

