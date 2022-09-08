Agartala: Tripura continues to see a surge in political violence, with the BJP and CPI (M) workers clashing once again in the Bishalgarh area under the Sepahijala district, prompting the police administration to tighten security arrangements and deploy Tripura State Rifle troopers to control the situation.

Workers of both parties caused serious damage to public property. Vehicles parked in front of the Bishalgarh hospital area were also destroyed by irate groups of political activists wielding wooden clubs and sticks. Several workers of both parties suffered injuries due to the clashes, a police officer told EastMojo requesting anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The CPIM alleged that the ruling party-backed miscreants launched unprovoked attacks while returning from a party event.

The BJP, however, dismissed the charges and accused the CPIM of attacking ‘innocent’ people to disrupt the peace.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “Today the BJP has proved before all that they don’t have respect for democracy. We organised a rally in Bishalgarh, which was pre-scheduled. The police permitted us. All of a sudden, the police personnel stopped our rally, citing a law and order situation, and we were directed to end our political programme.”

The CPI(M) leaders, according to Chowdhury, told the police that they had no intention to create any problems and that if their deputation is received by the office of the local SDM, they would return.

Accordingly, officials from the SDM office received the written set of demands, after which the event ended. But the BJP-backed miscreants, who gathered in groups in different parts of the Bishalgarh area, started attacking the returning left party workers, Chowdhury said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some party workers were forced to get out of cars and then thrashed. The matter drew a sharp reaction, and CPI(M) workers retaliated, Chowdhury claimed.

“If our party workers will be subjected to unprovoked attacks like this and police keep inclined towards the ruling party, our party workers will have no other option but to build resistance against the fascist attacks. The ruling party has once again proved that they have selected Tripura as the laboratory for their fascist experiments,” Chowdhury said.

Senior BJP leader from Bishalgarh and President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Nabadal Banik, however, alleged that violence was part and parcel of left politics.

“In 2017, I, and some of my party colleagues, were attacked by the CPIM cadres. They even tried to kill us. Similar is the experience today as they vandalised the motorcycles, and cars parked in front of the hospital. The locals faced the brunt while no one from the BJP was there. If they want to challenge the BJP politically, they are welcome. But such undemocratic attacks on the ruling party can’t be tolerated. If our workers are attacked, BJYM will never sit idle in homes”, he said.

He also appealed to the voters of left parties to realise the difference between CPIM and BJP and come forward to support the ideology that talks about equal benefits for all.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: 27 Bangladeshi nationals held in Agartala

Trending Stories









