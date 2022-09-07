Tripura: 27 Bangladeshi nationals held in Agartala

Agartala: Tripura Police has arrested as many as 27 Bangladeshi nationals in two separate operations from Agartala city within the past 48 hours, a police official told EastMojo.

“We received information that some Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Ramnagar area under West Tripura district. Accordingly, a joint raid was conducted along with officers of the Military Intelligence. As many as 11 people were found staying at an abandoned building near Mukta Sangha on Tuesday night. They were produced before the court on Wednesday morning,” the police source added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mobile phones as well as Indian and Bangladeshi currencies were seized from those arrested

16 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar area a day before. The police recovered mobile phones, and both Indian and Bangladeshi currencies from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all of the arrested worked as masons and had reached Agartala looking to work in the construction sector.

Also read | In Tripura, social pension of over 80k people is on hold. Why?

Trending Stories









