Agartala: If things go as per plans, Tripura could get two tertiary care hospitals that will operate as centrally sponsored autonomous bodies.

One of the hospitals will be developed in line with the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the other will be inspired by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter. On his arrival, we can understand what sort of development has taken place in this direction,” state health secretary Debasish Basu said.

Speaking to the media persons at the civil secretariat, Basu said, “For the RIMS-like institute we have prepared a project proposal surrounding Tripura Medical College which is now managed by the society. As per the plan, Rs 2,000 crore will be spent for ten years. In this period, technical upgradation will be carried out. The manpower now employed with the medical college and hospital will also be integrated with the hospital. But, there will be no state control on the hospital; the whole facility will be a centrally controlled autonomous body.”

Similarly, he said, for the AIIMs like hospitals, two plots had been selected from the state government and accordingly the proposal was forwarded to the central government.

“You all know the Central government has already declared that each state will have AIIMS-like hospitals. RIMS in Manipur and NEIGRIHMS in Meghalaya had already been selected for upgradation as an AIIMS-like body. This project is directly monitored by the Prime Minister’s office and in the last meeting between the PM and CM these proposals were on the list of agendas,” he added.

The official also said that another medical college will come up at Ambassa. Land acquisition for the proposed medical college for the TTAADC areas has been done already. The Central government will provide Rs 300 to 350 crore for the project while the rest of the money will be spent from the state’s exchequer. The total cost of the project would be around Rs 750 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Basu also informed the media persons that within the next three months, the E-hospital project will be fully operationalised.

“The e-hospital project has several components such as an online archive of lab reports, scans and other investigations. The reports can be accessed from any part of the country. Seamless Tele consultancy services will also be installed under this project. Patients from different peripheral hospitals can directly consult with top doctors of the GBP hospital once the service is launched full-fledged,” said Basu.

Also Read | Tripura CM meets Amit Shah, discusses completion of Bru pact

Trending Stories









