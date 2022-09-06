Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and placed a proposal to raise two new IR Battalions of Tripura State Rifles. During the meeting, he also informed the Union Home Minister about the development in the Bru rehabilitation pact.

“Today, I met Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji regarding matters related to the interest of the state. A proposal has been placed for raising two more IR battalions in the state. Apart from that several important issues came up for discussion. He assured me to provide all the necessary assistance from the central government”, Dr Saha wrote in a social media post.

Right now, the state has 14 Tripura State Rifle Battalions and 11 of them are Indian Reserve Battalions. Recently, two new battalions were constituted and now proposals for two more battalions have been made. “TSR had played a very crucial role in restoring peace. And wherever Tripura State Rifle troopers served they made the state proud. This is why the proposal has been placed before the centre for two new battalions”, said a senior police officer.

IR Battalions are special in the sense that 25 per cent of the troops were recruited from different parts of the country while 75 per cent of soldiers come from the state. Sources said the Union Home Minister sought to know about the present status of the Bru resettlement pact.

“The Chief Minister has informed the Union Minister that over 50 per cent of the Bru families had already been given resettlement and the rest of the work will be done within the stipulated time frame. COVID-19 has adversely affected the resettlement process but all the departments have been working in synergy to complete the process as soon as possible”, said a source privy to what transpired in the meeting. Before Shah, Dr Saha also met BJP National President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Modi.

