Agartala: With barely two weeks to go for the by-polls for the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Tripura, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has started its search for a suitable candidate.

The by-election was necessitated following former MP Dr Manik Saha’s elevation to the post of Chief Minister. Saha was also the President of the party’s state unit. However, as he rose to the top post, he resigned from his Rajya Sabha berth and Rajib Bhattacharjee relieved him from the organisational top post.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The formal announcement of the party’s nominee for the Rajya Sabha by-polls would be made from Delhi but before that, the state has been asked to send a list of people who are the best fit.

“Rajya Sabha by-polls are the first elections that the state BJP is going to face under the leadership of new president Rajib Bhattacharjee. Although Rajya Sabha elections do not require a high-octane political campaign and organisational strength as BJP already has the desired numbers in the state Assembly, victory in any form fills new enthusiasm among the party workers. As soon as the poll schedule was out, the new president exchanged views with the central leadership and started working per the instructions of the party high command,” said a senior party source.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior BJP leader said, “So far no official meeting in this regard took place owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations all over. Hopefully, the first sitting of the state committee will be held before September 10.”

On being asked about the possible candidates, he said, “There are several leaders who are suitable for the post. We have former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, General Secretary Tinku Roy, Vice President Dr Ashok Sinha, and Vice President Patal Kanya Jamatia among the front runners for the post.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has reached Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Delighted to meet with Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji at New Delhi, today. Discussed with Hon’ble PM about Health, Education, Trade, infrastructure development and the present status of various ongoing Central and State government schemes. Hon’ble PM assured about extending the Centre’s necessary assistance for overall development in Tripura. Under his dynamic leadership, vision and guidance we are committed to work hard for the people of Tripura”, he wrote in a social media post.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet several senior leaders during his Delhi visit and possibly preliminary decision about the by-polls may come up during the meetings. If sources are to be believed, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also leaving for Delhi on Wednesday.

“Both the leaders have been invited for discussions which gives a clear impression that the party would not take much time for the announcement of the candidate”, said a BJP source.

On the other hand, the opposition is likely to repeat fielding former minister Bhanu Lal Saha who was defeated by Dr Manik Saha in the Rajya Sabha polls held in March this year.

The opposition Bench back then was only constituted by Left party MLAs while now the Congress has a sitting MLA. It is to be seen whether Congress extends its support to the Left nominated candidate or chooses otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Even though the BJP is winning for sure, the new political chemistry developing between Congress and CPIM may get a formal shape in the Rajya Sabha polls. The by-polls are scheduled on September 22 and the notification for the polls has been issued on Monday.

Also Read | Tripura: Change of face has not improved govt’s performance, says Manik Sarkar

Trending Stories









