Guwahati: The people of Tripura witnessed a series of four bomb blasts on late Tuesday night after a gap of fourteen years.

The bomb blasts were reported from Sekerkote tea garden area under West Tripura district, which is about 14 km from Agartala city.

The first bomb exploded in front of the gate of a local resident’s house, adjacent to Bikramgar Tehsilder office, followed by the second blast, a little far away from the house. The third and fourth explosions took place at New Market and Motor Stand of Sekerkote area.

The intensity of the blasts were so high that they could be heard from a distance of 4 to 5 kms and the entire area smelled of gun powder. However, no causalities were reported from the blasts.

People of Agartala city witnessed a similar series of bomb blasts in 2008, when five bomb blasts rocked the city in a span of 45 minutes, killing four people and injuring hundred others.

The Amtali police station official informed that a case has been registered against 12 persons under sections 120b (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 384 (Punishment for extortion), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC and investigation is going on. However, no arrests have been made so far.

