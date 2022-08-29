Agartala: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the ruling BJP is confident to return to power with a two-thirds majority in the sixty-member assembly.

The party president also clarified that his party has no intention right now to go for any pre-poll alliance with TIPRA motha, the ruling force in the politically crucial Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

“Such issues keep arising and we discuss the proposals made in favour and against it. But, for now, we have no intentions to go for any alliance but to strengthen our own party base,” he said.

The statement of the BJP National Chief assumes significance as TIPRA led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman is being considered the strongest political party in the Hills.

Nadda also said that given the present political situation his party would repeat a stellar victory with a two-thirds majority in the ensuing assembly elections.

He also admitted that the party had faced an electoral drubbing in the TTAADC elections and said, “The BJP has been working hard and it is working on its own with full strength,” he said.

The BJP National President was addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarters on the second day of his visit.

He had chaired a series of marathon meetings with the members of BJP’s state core committee, BJP MLAs, Ministers, leaders of the party’s junior ally, heads of different frontal organizations and other senior leaders. Nadda’s visit is being seen as the party’s preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, heaping praises on the BJP government, he said, “Politically sponsored violence was a hallmark of Tripura. The BJP has put a stop to such incidents. Peace has been restored through efforts like the NLFT accord, surrenders of armed insurgents and Bru pact that gave permanent settlement to 37,000 Bru migrants”.

“On the economic from, per person per capita income has increased to Rs 1,30,000 if compared to what it was during the Left regime. Altogether 2.5 lakh farmers of the state have received funds to the tune of Rs 425 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme. SEZ is being set up at Sabroom and the size of the state’s budget raised to Rs 27,000 crore from 12,500 crores. These are the real indicators of overall economic development,” Nadda said.

According to him, potential sectors like tourism and organic agriculture are being explored. “In the health sector, Tripura has set new examples. GBP hospital in Agartala was recognized to be a referral hospital earlier, when I was the health minister around Rs 120 crore was released to overhaul the infrastructure and introduce super speciality blocks. Now different kinds of critical surgeries are being operated on here in Agartala. The BJP brought a wave of overall development and the results are before everyone. The promises of the vision document are almost on the verge of completion,” he added.

Citing the Rs 1,300 crore project sanctioned by the Central government for the development of tribal areas, he said, “We are trying to mainstream all the sections of the society like Tripura that has now become a gateway of South East Asia. The airway link with Bangladesh will be established very soon, the railway link is almost complete and the new terminal building constructed in the airport reflects how BJP is working hard to mainstream the North East region”.

Nadda also slammed the previous governments led by Left parties and the Congress and said, “When we see the bright future of Tripura, the shadow of darkness that this state has faced is also equally palpable. Today, Tripura has branded its state fruit pineapple, and Tripura’s jackfruit is being exported to Dubai. All these efforts of the state government show what BJP stands for”.

Earlier in the morning, the BJP chief visited Mata Tripurasundari temple and paid tributes to the statues of Deenayal Upadhyay and Shyamaprasad Mookherjee at Suryamani Nagar.

