Agartala: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that unlike aggressive international policies of countries like America, Russia and China, India teaches the world the sanatan way of life through manifestation of “empathy” and “affinity”.

“When America grew up as a strong nation, it wanted to throw its weight around. Same is the case with Russia and China. But, we as a nation, want to build this country in such a way that we can teach the whole world the basics of ‘Dharma’—the philosophy of helping the helpless, feeding the hungry, and affinity to all irrespective of the differences that exist.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The RSS chief was speaking at the inaugural function of Shanti Kali temple at Sarbong Amarpur under the Gomati district of Tripura.

He said, “Bharat stands for protection of Sanatan Dharma. In our philosophy, we see everyone as a part of us. On the other hand, there are others who believe in starkly opposite faiths. When there is no affinity, society becomes prone to problems like war, exploitation, injustice, and destruction of the environment. They try to convert people in accordance to their belief systems disregarding the values and cultures in which they are born and brought up. We believe that the way of prayer can be different. If we do it with a clear heart, it reaches the deities.”

The inaugural function in Gomati district, Tripura

“This country has faced a number of invasions. Initially people like Sikandar (Alexander) came to loot the country. Then Islam came, and finally the British ruled the country. The British used to say that the Sun never sets on the British Empire, the sun actually set on the British Empire when India attained independence on August 15, 1947. Now, we see an Indian—Rishi Sunak in the race to become the Prime Minister of England.”

Bhagwat also hailed Shanti Kali Maharaj who laid down his life to protect his dharma.

Founder of the Shanti Kali Ashram, Shanti Kali Maharaj was assassinated by banned insurgents on the same day in 1999. He was killed at the ashram located at Jirania under West Tripura district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Tripura: Deputy CM faces protests, tear gas shells fired

Trending Stories









