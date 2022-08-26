Agartala: Newly-appointed Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Friday said BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda‘s visit to Tripura should be considered the beginning of the party’s poll campaign.

“The National President of the party is arriving for a two-day state visit. We should see his arrival as the poll bugles blow and the beginning of election-related activities all over the state. As I have been bestowed with the responsibility of heading the party ahead of the 2023 elections, my only commitment is to ensure the party’s victory with more seats and margin,” said Bhattacharjee.

Boosting the morale of the party workers, he said, “I have been chosen for the job, and I want no ceremonial celebrations or felicitations for my elevation to the top post. For me. party workers are the real strength, and I promise to work hard with everyone. Nobody has to come to me; I will reach out to every party, right from Pristha Pramukh (Page-in-charges) to leaders who rose to the state level. This is my responsibility to combine all in the same thread.”

Bhattacharjee was speaking at a felicitation programme followed by which he took over the charge of state president from his predecessor Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha formally.

He said, “I am privileged to have Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb here who had served in the post of president as well. I have worked under several BJP state presidents since I joined the party in 1991. I always saw myself as a devoted BJP worker and today, what I have received in return is a very big responsibility for me.”

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha while speaking on the occasion said, “My tenure as the state BJP President was supposed to end in January 2023 but since I have to become the Chief Minister it became very hard for me to play both roles. I hope Rajib Bhattacharjee as the new BJP chief will work to strengthen the party on all fronts.”

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik and other senior leaders also attended the felicitation event.

