Tripura: Deputy CM faces protests, tear gas shells fired

Agartala: Tension prevailed in the Charilam area under the Sepahijala district of Tripura after hundreds of protestors, believed to be TIPRA supporters, staged blockades to prevent BJP Vice President Patal Kanya Jamatia from entering Herma ADC village on Friday.

BJP sources said Patal Kanya Jamatia was expected to attend a joining event organised by the BJP in the Herma area but due to the protests, Jamatia postponed her visit.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the legislator of the Charilam constituency, went instead to welcome the newcomers, but he was also heckled, allegedly by the workers of TIPRA.

The police had to fire tear gas shells and resort to mild lathi-charge to tackle the situation. Some of the agitators suffered minor injuries when the scuffle broke out between the agitators and the police personnel.

Local sources said, “TIPRA supporters were expecting Patal Kanya Jamatia and to greet her with protests, the TIPRA supporters gathered at Dariathal area to stage a blockade at around 9 am. As soon as the news spread, a team of top police officials comprising the additional superintendent of police, SDPO and OC of the Bishramganj police station reached the spot in their bid to persuade the agitators. After several rounds of talks, they failed to placate the protesting crowd.”

In the meantime, sources added, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma arrived and talked to the protesting women.

The blockade was ultimately lifted after TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman talked to the protestors over the phone. However, the Deputy Chief Minister faced another round of protests close to the Herma community hall—the venue of the joining event. The protestors gathered there claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister did not pay enough attention to his constituency.

When the situation turned volatile, the cops and TSR personnel had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. The police also used force and lathi-charged the crowd to clear the road for the Deputy Chief Minister. After many hurdles, the Deputy Chief Minister ultimately attended the program and welcomed the new entrants to the party.

