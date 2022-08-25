Tripura: Rajib Bhattacharjee appointed state BJP chief 

Agartala: In a major reshuffle in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajib Bhattacharjee has been appointed as the President of Tripura Pradesh BJP with immediate effect. A press statement undersigned by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh made his appointment public.

“BJP national president JP Nadda approved the appointment of Rajib Bhattacharjee as the President of BJP in Tripura. His appointment comes into force from immediate effect,” the statement read.

Bhattacharjee was serving as the vice president of the Tripura Pradesh BJP since former CM Biplab Kumar Deb took charge. He was elevated from the post of general secretary to vice president after the BJP came to power in the state. He was also the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board, Tripura.

Even when CM Manik Saha took over the charge of the party, Bhattacharjee’s portfolio remained unchanged. Party sources stated the decision to appoint Bhattacharjee as party chief was taken to relieve CM Saha of multiple roles. The sources claimed that Bhattacharjee’s appointment will help the party steer towards a definite goal.

Bhattacharjee’s career in BJP spans more than 30 years and previously he worked for the RSS as well. Bhattacharjee is considered to be a close aide of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and his new assignment will again boost the morale of Deb loyalists who have been reportedly lying low owing to Deb’s step down.

Top sources in the BJP also said that all the senior party leaders, including the former CM, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Saha, vouched for him before the central leadership. The appointment has been made considering the views of all the senior party leaders and functionaries, the sources revealed.

