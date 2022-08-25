Agartala: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be on a 2-day visit to Tripura on August 26 and inaugurate a temple of the Shantikali Ashram at Sarbong in Amarpur of the state’s Gomati district.

This will be the second visit of the RSS chief to the state this year.

Bhagwat is also slated to address a public gathering during the inauguration of the temple.

Shantikali Ashram operates under the Shantikali Mission Society, which runs a chain of 24 temples across the state, named after Acharya Shantikali, a religious preacher, who was shot dead by insurgents in 2000.

Sources in the RSS said, “So far there is no official schedule for meetings but chances are there that some senior leaders of the ruling party will certainly meet him during his stay. From Shanti Kali temple, he will return to MBB Airport to leave for New Delhi.”

Notably, BJP National President JP Nadda is also arriving on August 28.

“The BJP National President is arriving here in the state for his maiden two-day tour. The party is gearing up to accord him a rousing reception. He will be welcomed by all senior leaders at MBB Airport Agartala and after landing he will leave for Tripurasundari temple,” said former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“He is scheduled to attend a series of meetings with the party ranks to review the party’s organisational activities. The meetings will continue in the state guesthouse till late evening. On the second day, he will address a press conference at the state party headquarters located in Krishnanagar and then will leave for the political rally,” Deb said.

