Agartala: Trinamool Congress Tripura President Subal Bhowmik was relieved from his post amid speculations over his political future.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) assigned the party’s Tripura-in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Susmita Dev to look after the organisational matter until someone else is appointed to the post.

See more We would like to inform everyone that Shri Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties as the State President of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress, with immediate effect.



Official press release 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/C66CF3Rzre — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) August 24, 2022

“This Press Release is to announce that Shri Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties as State President of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committee, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions as-is. Shri Rajib Banerjee, State In-Charge and Smt. Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP shall look after the functioning of the party till a new State President is appointed.”

Bhowmik’s suspension does not come across as a surprise, since he had been off track in the TMC for some time, and even abstained from participating in some of the key party events last month. The party maintained a conspicuous silence about Bhowmik’s absence, but it was obvious that Bhowmik could not gel with a party aggressively trying to expand its footprint in northeastern states, including Tripura.

Sources in the BJP said Bhowmik would join the saffron party in presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, who is arriving for a two-day state tour on August 28.

However, Bhowmik has a history of jumping political parties driven by his ambition to hold the commanding position. Bhowmik started his political career with Congress and left the grand old party to float his political outfit called Progressive Rural Congress.

He then joined the Trinamool Congress but could not stay there for long. When the BJP was gradually growing in Tripura, Bhowmik severed ties with the Mamata Banerjee-led party and worked intensively for the BJP before the 2018 elections. He contested the Assembly polls from the Sonamura assembly constituency, but failed to secure victory.

After BJP came to power, Bhowmik lost in the crowd and in search of better options he fought the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 on a Congress ticket that he lost with a gigantic margin. Later, Bhowmik again joined the Trinamool Congress and was appointed the state TMC President.

