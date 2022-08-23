Agartala: Tension ran high in the Mungiakami market area on Tuesday as clashes erupted between the supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TIPRA Motha, the party that rules the tribal district council areas.

Several party workers of both sides, including BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikash Debbarma, sustained injuries during the clashes. This prompted the administration to beef up security arrangements and deploy additional forces to douse the tension, police said.

Lashing out at TIPRA for the “unprovoked” attacks on the BJP supporters, senior BJP leaders claimed that TIPRA has been perpetrating such attacks on the saffron party workers as it was threatened by BJP’s rise in the tribal areas.

“The BJP had a pre-scheduled political event here in the Mungiakami market. The main purpose of the rally was to make the public aware of the BJP National President JP Nadda’s visit to Tripura and his public meeting at Khumulwng slated on August 29. Before the street corner, all our workers started to gather in front of the BJP party office. All of a sudden, the TIPRA supporters launched an unprovoked attack on the BJP workers. One of our dedicated party workers and I suffered minor injuries during the attacks,” Debbarman said.

Police sources said adequate security measures were already put in place. “Huge contingents of TSR and police personnel were pressed into action to get hold of the situation. A couple of political activists were hurt as police resorted to mild lathi charge to douse the tension,” a police official said.

The BJP workers who were allegedly at the receiving end of the attacks were given a safe passage to the Chakmaghat market. On knowing about the incident, state BJP Vice President Patal Kanya Jamatia reached the hospital and inquired about the health condition of injured BJP workers.

Accusing TIPRA of unleashing a reign of terror, Jamatia said that TIPRA is unsettled to see the unabated rise of BJP in its strongholds. “TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman keeps claiming that the 2023 election is the last fight for TIPRA. But, BJP has caused massive erosion in TIPRA’s support base and whether their party will survive till the elections is a big question,” she claimed.

Local TIPRA leaders, however, alleged that it was the BJP workers who shouted insults at the TIPRA supporters assembled for mass deputation for the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’.

“TIPRA supporters, as a part of its statewide program, organized a mass deputation in front of the local SDM office. The TIPRA workers were passing peacefully when BJP workers hurled abuses at our activists. This is how the problem started. Two of our workers are also hospitalized due to the police lathi charge,” a TIPRA leader said.

