Tripura rolls out policy to rehabilitate street children

Agartala: The Tripura cabinet on Tuesday cleared a draft policy prepared proposed by the Social Welfare and Social Education department of the state for the rehabilitation of street children in different sorts of child care institutions to protect their right to education and good upbringing, minister Sushanta Chowdhury who also holds the charge of Cabinet spokesman told reporters.

The policy, he explained, has been drafted in the interest of street children who, due to several factors, get derailed in life and fail to make a course correction in later years.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We have seen several children of very tender age engaged in activities like begging, waste picking and other odd jobs. They are also very susceptible to dangers like addictions and peddling of narcotic substances. This decision has been taken to give the lives of these children a new direction,” said Chowdhury.

According to the draft policy, 6,000 street children would be brought under the scheme’s purview. They will be selected and shortlisted before being handed over to the authorities of orphanages run by the state government as well as NGOs. The Child Welfare Committee will also be a stakeholder in the policy which will be launched within a short while.

He said, “Each of the children selected under this policy will be entitled to get a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000. Right now, the students of different orphanages are getting Rs 2,000 as a monthly stipend. From the next few months, this will be Rs 4,000 per month.”

“The main objective of the scheme is to make sure that every child of the state gets an opportunity to shine in the future. All should have access to education and good food in childhood,” he added.

According to the Minister, there are altogether 41 orphanages across the state and the total number of inmates in those orphanages stands at 843. All these children would be eligible to get a Rs 4,000 monthly stipend as well.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Besides, the Tribal Welfare Department of Tripura, he said, has decided to set up 300 coaching centres for the children of elementary level specifically in tribal-dominated or mixedly populated villages.

“We know many talented students do not have the financial support to hire private tutors. These centres will provide them with private tuition by Tutors. The teacher has to have a minimum qualification of 12th pass or graduate. The minimum strength for each of the centres will be 15 while the maximum ceiling will be decided depending on the number of students arriving for regular classes. The tutor will get a wage of Rs 215 for each day and he has to take classes 25 days a month,” said the minister.

He also informed that this decision has been undertaken given the TTAADC areas and villages where the tribal population is substantial. As per the policy, three centres is the highest limit for a village. “Students from lower kindergarten to standard five will be taught in these centres,” said Chowdhury.

Also Read | BJP slams Cong for demanding Prez Rule in Tripura

Trending Stories









