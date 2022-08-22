Tripura to use space-tech for effective disaster management

Agartala: The Science and Technology department of Tripura in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Application Center (NESAC) has taken up a slew of projects for the development of early response systems for disasters like floods and landslides.

These projects are part of 21 total projects approved by the government for rationalized use of natural resources, secretary of the department Pradip Kumar Chakravarty said on Monday.

“Among the 21 projects, a number of projects are related to effective management of disaster and development of early response systems so the harsh impacts of the natural calamities could be mitigated,” he said.

He said a pilot project has been undertaken to monitor the rivers Howrah, Katakhal and Manu. Under these projects, the flow of water will be monitored and sensors will be installed for early detection of flash flood threats. Apart from that, he said, another project has been undertaken to identify areas that are prone to lightning and thunderstorms. “This will be a location-based study using space technology,” Chakraborty said.

Another major component of the projects is landslide management. “As per the provisions of this project, a sensor-based warning system will be developed to get prepared. Besides, three weather stations are also likely to be set up for flood forecasting,” he added.

Chakraborty also informed that mapping of shifting cultivation areas has already been completed. Some projects for developing the tourism and agriculture sectors such as identifying areas suitable for commercially successful crop cultivation, installation of tele-education and telemedicine facilities, estimation of the water-bearing capacity of Dumboor lake and siltation study and preparation of a comprehensive map of forest gap areas etc.

“The main thrust area of this project is better management of resources. A sum of Rs 4 crore 23 lakhs has been approved for the projects and the cost will be borne by Government of Tripura, NASA and North East Council,” said Chakraborty.

The official also informed that the state government has already communicated to the state’s entry points — Akhaura Integrated Checkpost and Churaibari interstate Checkpost — to tighten surveillance on single-use plastic.

“Single-use plastic carry bags are not manufactured locally here in Tripura. The best possible way to stop its public use is to prevent it from entering the state. Our emphasis is largely one awareness and after September we shall start enforcement drives across the state,” he added.

